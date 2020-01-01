Brokerages Anticipate Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.63). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NVCN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.