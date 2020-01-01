Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.24. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in SJW Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SJW Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

