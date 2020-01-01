Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($1.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.66). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.53) to ($8.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

