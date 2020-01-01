Brokerages Set Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) PT at GBX 24.25

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

BSE has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

BSE stock remained flat at $GBX 12.25 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.84. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.