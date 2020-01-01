Brokerages Set Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT at $13.00

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADNF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cascades and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $$8.91 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

