Brokerages Set Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $6.17

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 2,850,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The firm has a market cap of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.