Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $106.86

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

