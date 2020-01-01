Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

