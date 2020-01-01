Bryan Kenneth Davis Buys 16,265 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 16,265 shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$300,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,241,478.50.

Shares of BPY.UN stock opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$21.51 and a 1 year high of C$28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is 123.94%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

