Buckle Inc Same Store Sales Decrease by 1.6% in December, Stock Drops by 0.4% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales fell 1.6% during the month of December. Buckle’s shares fell by 0.4% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Buckle has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Buckle will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 127.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Buckle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 19.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

