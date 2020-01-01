Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading 6.2% Higher

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42, 152,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 240,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

