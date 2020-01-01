Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

BFST opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

