Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post $306.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

