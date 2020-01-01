Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Up 21.7%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price was up 21.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 1,271,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 512,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

