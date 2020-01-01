Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Major Shareholder Buys $62,905.68 in Stock

Cambrian Minerals Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPR) major shareholder Granite Peak Resources, Llc bought 1,048,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $62,905.68. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS SMPR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Cambrian Minerals Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Cambrian Minerals Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups.

