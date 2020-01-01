Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.27 and last traded at $35.41, 2,389,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,862,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.