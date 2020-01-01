Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 109,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

