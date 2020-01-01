Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,259,100.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,623.06.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total transaction of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total transaction of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$30.01 and a 1-year high of C$42.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7493433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

