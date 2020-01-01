Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.57 and last traded at $105.57, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28.

About Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

