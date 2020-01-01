CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading Up 8.4%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87, approximately 2,528,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,568,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTST shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CannTrust by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CannTrust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CannTrust by 241.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

