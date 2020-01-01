CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CDNA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

