Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Caretrust REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. Caretrust REIT’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

