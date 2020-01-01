Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Down 0.2%

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.82 and last traded at $79.82, 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Cargojet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

