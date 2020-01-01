Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Shares Down 0.8%

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$32.06 ($22.74) and last traded at A$32.10 ($22.77), approximately 5,652 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$32.35 ($22.94).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.04 and a current ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.64.

In other news, insider Alan Rydge 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:CIN)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

