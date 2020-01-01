Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Remi Barbier Purchases 100,000 Shares

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Remi Barbier bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Remi Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Remi Barbier bought 2,599 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $4,288.35.

SAVA stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

