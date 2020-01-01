Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.04. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

