Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

