Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 6.9%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.70, 229,460 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 334,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research firms have commented on CHAP. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

