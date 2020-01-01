Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 0.8%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 648,593 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 477,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWBHF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.