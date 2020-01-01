Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 4.6%

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), approximately 216,758 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

