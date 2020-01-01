CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.37. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 2,070,671 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

