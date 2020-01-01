China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CJJD stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

