China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 90,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 91,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

China Tower Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHWRF)

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

