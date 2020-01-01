Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 5,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $173,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

