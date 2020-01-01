Chromia Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $883,739.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,740,730 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

