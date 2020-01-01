CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.80 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.20 ($0.66).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42.

In related news, insider Carlo Sgarbi purchased 200,000 shares of CIP Merchant Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($147,329.65).

