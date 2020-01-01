City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Up 1.6%

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 219.98 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.86), 14,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.82).

Several equities analysts have commented on CPC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on City Pub Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 million and a P/E ratio of 83.65.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

