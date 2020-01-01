Claymore Market Cap Hits $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.01369697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

