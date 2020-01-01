Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Clearfield posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearfield.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

CLFD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

