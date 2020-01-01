Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Clearsign Combustion stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Clearsign Combustion has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

