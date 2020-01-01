Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ASX CAM remained flat at $A$0.98 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday. 156,438 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 46.77 and a quick ratio of 46.76. Clime Capital has a 52-week low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of $110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.93.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

