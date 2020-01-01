CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and $29,650.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00009065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004380 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,382,788 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bitbns and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

