CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CME Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

