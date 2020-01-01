CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $310.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 426.87, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CNFinance worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

