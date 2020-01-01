Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.83

News stories about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Coca-Cola Consolidated’s score:

NASDAQ COKE opened at $284.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day moving average is $297.14.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

