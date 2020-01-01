Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $223.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.