Coinlancer One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $86,149.00 and $39.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.08 or 0.06043205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

