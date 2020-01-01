comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of comdirect bank AG (ETR:COM) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.04 ($15.16) and last traded at €13.00 ($15.12), 14,892 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.94 ($15.05).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on comdirect bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get comdirect bank alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.67 and its 200 day moving average is €11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

comdirect bank Company Profile (ETR:COM)

comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two business segments, Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment provides custody accounts, and trading platform and services, as well as securities services and securities savings plans; current accounts and cards, investment accounts, AnlageAssistent, Anlageberatung PLUS, money savings plans, and bonus savings; and consumer loans and loans against securities, as well as brokerage services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for comdirect bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comdirect bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.