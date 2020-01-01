Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Major Shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc Buys 28,344 Shares

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clarkston Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 321,782 shares of Conifer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,019.00.

CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Conifer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

