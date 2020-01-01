Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 6.7% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, 148,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 97,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $36.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

